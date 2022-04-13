MINDING YOUR BUSINESS PODCAST MARKS 2ND ANNIVERSARY
Inspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups to thrive and share their voices post-pandemic
Small businesses are a vital contribution to our global communities. We cannot underestimate or ignore the stories of individuals who risk everything and still have the energy and courage to...”MARBLEHEAD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular entrepreneurial podcast, Minding Your Business with Jodi-Tatiana is celebrating two years of spotlighting small business owners across the globe and inspiring listeners with incredible stories and innovative ideas to help them thrive in the new normal.
— Leonard A. Schlesinger, Baker Foundation Professor at HBS
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 was one of the most unprecedented years for many businesses worldwide. While many grappled to stay afloat and some were forced to close their doors, others were experiencing mind-boggling growth and new businesses were being established at a record pace. In fact, statistics from the Economic Innovation Group indicate that the number of business locations increased in almost three-quarters of U.S. counties over the course of two years. But that’s not all. Data from the Census Bureau revealed that 4.3 million applications were submitted to start businesses in the U.S; the most applications received in over 10 years.
“Small businesses are a vital contribution to our global communities. We cannot underestimate or ignore the stories of individuals who risk everything and still have the energy and courage to innovate, through immeasurable circumstances”, said Leonard A. Schlesinger, Baker Foundation Professor at Harvard Business School and President Emeritus of Babson College
Minding Your Business was launched in April 2020 when many businesses were beginning to feel the effects of lockdown and stay-at-home orders. Founder and host of the podcast, Jodi-Tatiana Charles, embarked on a new journey with the aim of demonstrating that there were people who were accomplishing great things and starting businesses during the pandemic. On each episode of MYB, entrepreneurs, innovators, small businesses, and start-ups globally share their personal stories of how the pandemic changed their business and offer insight on how business owners can adapt and stay ahead of the curve post-pandemic.
Charles is proud of the progress and impact that the podcast has made. She said, “When I created the podcast, I wanted to offer hope and inspiration to those who were fearful about the future and wanted a dose of encouragement to keep pressing on in a very tough season. Minding Your Business will continue to provide support and inspiration to our valued listeners. We have a lot of interesting interviews lined up and I’m so excited to start the next chapter in this journey.”
To date Minding Your Business has hosted 189 guests in 39 states and 28 countries, connecting them with local, national, and international listeners. Listeners are treated to stories of purpose, perseverance, innovation and resilience; like digital advertising manager, Brian Schwartz, who started a lawn mowing business after being laid off from his job, and Charlynda Scales of Mutt's Sauce, air force veteran, reassess her business strategy and learn digital skills to grow her business during the pandemic.
“To be successful, it is essential for small businesses to have visibility. These podcasts support creating that visibility as well as creating a space for business owners to share their motivations and their business journeys. In sharing these stories, listeners who are thinking about starting a small business can see a representation of themselves to know that they too can do this!”, said Su Joun, Principal at Diversity@Workplace Consulting Group
Minding Your Business has had its fair share of successes in the past two years. Since airing its first episode, it has been downloaded 5.5K times and boasts a vast listenership of over 250k subscribers and over 900K social media followers.
About Podcast
Minding Your Business is an innovative podcast that empowers small businesses and start-ups to educate their peers via their personal stories and business journey as well as providing advice on how to grow in our new normal.
Minding Your Business Podcast, visit: https://www.mindingyourbusinesspod.com and view Year 2 Anniversary Recap.
About Host
Jodi-Tatiana Charles founder of LCG Brands Consulting, brings 30+ years of executive leadership in marketing, branding and communication successes with high profile organizations, including the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, MassChallenge Inc., Massachusetts Governor’s Office, Massachusetts Conference for Women, NBC Universal/Comcast TV, and Clear Channel Communications/iHeart Radio.
###
Sarah Tigs
LCG Brands Consulting
sarah@lcgbrands.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
Year 2 Anniversary Recap