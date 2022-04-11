Clappa Don a Young Jamaican Animator & Actor

Clappa Don

Clappa Don is a Jamaican animator, actor, recording artist, and entrepreneur.

This year going to mark Clappa Don's 2 years of contribution to the Animation industry.” — Harvey Betts

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keron Watson, better known as Clappa Don is a Jamaican animator, actor, recording artist, and entrepreneur. He is best known for his work on the youtube animated series "Jamaican Gangster", Clappa Don was born and raised in Browns Town, Jamaica on September 17, 2004. He will be 18 this year.

Clappa Don is a multi-talented young man. He is a self-taught animator and artist who has been recognized for his animation work. Clappa Don's hobbies include graphics designing and engineering as well as acting. He is also an entrepreneur, having set up his own clothing line called Clappa Don Wear.

Generally, people start pursuing their talents in adolescence, but not Clappa Don. He first picked up animation as a 10th grader when he was asked to animate a short video for a school competition. His family supported him even though they didn’t know much about animation.

Clappa Don voice acting role as "Rich Don" in his latest movie, Jamaican Gangster, and also voices as "Chris" in the latest drama animated series The Life Of Chris & Kesha.

Clappa Don is famous for his videos on Youtube He has more than 1,000 subscribers on YouTube. He does animations movies and videos. His Youtube Channel has had over 1 million views and counting since he started it in 2020.

Keron uses Clappa Don as his stage name when performing, He has a released song called "12 Duppy" an unreleased song called "Drugs Lawd" which he plans to release soon.

Clappa Don also did a short animation on Jamaican artist Skillibeng song, "The plane just crash with the coke" video which became viral, and give him more exposure to more fans.

Skillibeng Coke Animation