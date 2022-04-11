Artist Charles Compo Sharing Unique New York Life Perspective at Successful Series of International Art Exhibits
Contemporary oil painter’s work being exhibited at six different shows so far this yearNEW YORK , UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Compo, the fine artist well known for his “Psychodramatic Landscapes” series of oil paintings, is exhibiting his celebrated artistic vision at several important shows across the country this year.
Compo is especially interested in painting what he sees in and around New York City, where he lives and paints. His interpretation of everyday New York experiences and events has brought him great notoriety, as his painting “Down At The Rally,” a recipient of a special award by MOMA curator Paulina Pabocha, was recently acquired by the Yuko Nii Foundation’s permanent collection.
Compo explained the genesis of his inspiration, “As a child, I was introduced to psychodrama, a type of improvised theatrical, therapeutic activity designed to shed light and provide clarity on thoughts and emotions that stem from some earlier experience. I use this rich concept to inform my current work because it brings together improvisation, conflict, crisis and mindfulness.”
The artist spent his life as a true New Yorker and has grown in many mediums over the past 40 years, exploring a multifaceted and inspired career in the arts. Compo is a fifth-generation accomplished musician and a painter since the 1980s. He was immersed in the post punk music scene and the free jazz movement. Compo painted in his Williamsburg loft during the day and at night, played music with bands at CBGB’s, the Knitting Factory and many lower East Side clubs.
Compo’s paintings have been featured in more than 20 juried and curated shows around the world since 2020. And last year, he received numerous, distinguished accolades, including a feature in the 2021 London Biennale and special prizes from the Schweinfurth Center for the “Arts Made in NY” exhibition and at the Williamsburg Art & Historical Center.
This year, Compo has already shown at the 5th Biennial Wings & Water in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin; is currently exhibiting at The Blue Door Art Center in Yonkers, New York and at Six Summit Gallery in the windows of the Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan; and is scheduled to display his work at the 12th Annual Art & Earth exhibition at the Berkeley Arts Council in Martinsburg, West Virginia and at The Imperial Center For The Arts in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
To learn more about Compo and to see his work, visit compoarts.com or follow him on Instagram at @compoarts.
