Judge Nancy Waples to be Sworn in as Vermont's Next Associate Justice

Judge Waples will be the first woman of color to be seated on the state’s highest court

The Vermont Supreme Court will be the site of an historic event on Friday, April 15. On Friday afternoon at 1:00, Superior Court Judge Nancy Waples will be sworn in as an Associate Justice. Judge Waples, who is the daughter of Chinese immigrants, will be the first woman of color to be seated on the state’s highest court. Her swearing in follows her nomination by Governor Phil Scott and confirmation by the Vermont Senate.

“I want to acknowledge my deep gratitude to Governor Scott and the Senate for the trust they have placed in me,” said Judge Waples, who added “I hope my experience inspires other people of color to chart the same path so that our judiciary reflects more of Vermont’s racial and ethnic diversity.”

“The justices and I are thrilled to have Judge Waples join us,” said Chief Justice Paul Reiber. “Her accomplishments as a lawyer and a judge are most impressive and have prepared her well for this next phase of her career. She is a highly respected member of the Vermont Judiciary, and she will bring an important perspective to the bench,” he noted.

The swearing in ceremony will be held at the Supreme Court building in Montpelier. There will be limited in-person seating available. Those interested in observing the ceremony are encouraged to do so via the Judiciary’s livestream page at vermontjudiciary.org/youtube.