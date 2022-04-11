Submit Release
ALABAMA INSURANCE COMMISSIONER APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXAMINER

Contact: Jennifer Bowen (334) 269-3550

4/11/2022

The Alabama Insurance Department is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheila Travis as Chief Examiner. The appointment is effective immediately. 

She will succeed former Chief Examiner Richard Ford, who recently retired from state service.

Travis will head the Department’s Examination Division, responsible for the regulation of insurance company financial solvency and market conduct. The division performs its duties through monitoring, analysis, and examination in accordance with Alabama law, nationally recognized standards promulgated by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), and other regulatory and professional accounting agencies.

“I’m excited to make this appointment today,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Ridling said. “Sheila Travis is a true professional and seasoned insurance examiner who knows this job inside and out. I know she will do an outstanding job representing the ALDOI and serving the people of Alabama as this department’s Chief Examiner. Sheila is greatly respected by the insurance industry, her colleagues at insurance departments around the nation, and especially here at the Alabama Department.” 

Originally from Forest Home, Alabama, Travis is a 27-year veteran insurance examiner. She has been an Insurance Examination Supervisor since 2000 and has spent her entire tenure at ALDOI in the Examinations Division. In 1995, Travis  earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Troy University at Montgomery and is a Certified Financial Examiner and a member of the Society for Financial Examiners. She is also a Certified Public Manager. Prior to joining the ALDOI, Travis worked in the accounting division of the Montgomery Housing Authority.

“We know Sheila will serve in her new role with great distinction," Ridling said. "I hope everyone will join me in congratulating Sheila on this well-deserved promotion.” 

Download the announcement here. 

 

