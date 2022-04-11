Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,066 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on the upcoming Royal Tour of Canada

CANADA, November 4 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the upcoming Royal Tour of Canada by Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall:

“This spring, Canada will have the pleasure of welcoming Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall to Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region, and the Northwest Territories. During their visit, they will have the wonderful opportunity of seeing first-hand the diversity and kindness of Canadians and the beauty of our abundant natural landscapes that make us proud to call our country home.

“This year, Canadians and people across the Commonwealth are celebrating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks the 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne. The Royal Tour, which coincides with this historic milestone, will be an opportunity for Their Royal Highnesses to take part in various initiatives to honour The Queen’s service and dedication to our country, and meet with inspiring Canadians who are making a difference in our communities.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I look forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses and showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on the upcoming Royal Tour of Canada

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.