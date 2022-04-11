Hoyer Statement on the Biden Administration’s Actions to Address Gun Crime

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today following President Biden's announcement regarding the Department of Justice’s final rule on “ghost guns

ination of Steve Dettelbach to serve as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives:

“I want to thank President Biden for taking action today to address the crisis of gun violence plaguing our country, using his authority to crack down on privately manufactured ‘ghost guns.’ ‘Ghost guns,’ which can be purchased online without a background check, can be quickly assembled at home and are difficult to trace because they lack serial numbers. This new rule, which will limit individuals’ ability to access these untraceable firearms, will assist law enforcement in getting the necessary information it needs to resolve investigations and keep Americans safe.

"I also commend the President’s choice of Steve Dettelbach to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, ensuring the agency has sound and experienced leadership in place as we work to address this challenge. Mr. Dettlebach’s proven record of success as a federal prosecutor will serve the Administration well in its efforts to combat gun violence. Today’s actions are a step forward, demonstrating this Administration’s commitment to safer communities.

“I’m proud that our Democratic House Majority has already taken action to pass H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Backgrounds Checks Act, and H.R. 1446 to close the Charleston Loophole. Democrats will not rest, however, until we enact laws to keep deadly firearms out of the hands of those who cannot bear them responsibly. It is unconscionable that Senate Republicans would continue to filibuster these bills, abdicating Congress’s responsibility to keep our communities safe from deadly gun violence. I urge them to end their blockade of commonsense gun-safety legislation overwhelmingly supported by the American people.”