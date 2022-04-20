MdDAO Launches the First Decentralized Autonomous Organization to Integrate Health, Wellness, and the Metaverse
OG Arabian Prince, high-tech entrepreneur, education visionary, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rapper, and founding member of NWA is reimagining the future of healthcare in the Metaverse.
Membership NFTs, an Unparalleled Grassroots Opportunity to Reimagine the Future of Health and Wellness
MdDAO will address the shortcomings inherent in our current healthcare system, as well as, design and construct a more personalized approach to health and wellness.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MdDAO, an organization formed through the collaboration of health consumers, and experts in the fields of medicine, business, and technology, announces the launch of the first decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to focus on health, wellness, and the Metaverse. Exclusive memberships are being offered as NFTs with associated governing benefits and a robust list of exclusive perks and VIP privileges. Community members are given the unique opportunity to contribute and vote upon key aspects of the design, functionality, and direction of the first decentralized health and wellness metaverse. NFTs have been dropped and are now available for purchase on MdDAO.com.
— OG Arabian Prince
“Our vision is to develop a platform where healthcare consumers and medical professionals can interact and collectively reimagine the future of healthcare in the metaverse. How can we gain true insight into the healthcare experience and how can this be translated into improved access to care, engagement, and health equality?” stated Arabian Prince, one of the MdDAO founding members. “By taking advantage of a DAO, we will be able to harness the collective knowledge and innovative thinking of medical experts, healthcare professionals, patients, and individual users. MdDAO will address the shortcomings inherent in our current healthcare system, as well as, design and construct a more personalized approach to health and wellness. The release of our membership NFT tiers is the critical first step on our path to redefining how we deliver and experience health and wellness. This is a pivotal moment. Join us to reimagine the future of health and wellness!”
“We are incredibly excited to partner with MdDAO to revolutionize healthcare and the medical industry by taking health and wellness into the metaverse and directly to the consumer,” remarked Dr. Chanita Hughes Halbert, Vice Chair for Research and Associate Director for Cancer Equity at USC. “This community-led process will ensure that all participants of the DAO will have the opportunity to have their voices heard, creating a more accurate reflection of the true needs and aspirations of the community as a whole.“
“MdDAO will break down barriers to more healthy living — including modern medicine’s inconvenience, discomfort, and lack of support for the whole person,” remarked Gregory Weiss, Professor in the Departments of Chemistry, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of California, Irvine. “Such barriers keep too many people, especially individuals from marginalized communities, from the benefits of the latest science and medicine. Additionally, bringing scientists like myself into the metaverse can guide people towards maximizing their health and lifestyles by validating and encouraging the best, evidence-based practices.”
“Our partnership and integration with the MdDAO project allows us to provide care without walls, boundaries, and barriers,” remarked Hoang Nhu, Founder and CEO of Nouslogic Telehealth, an entity dedicated to the principle that Health and Wellness is best delivered at Home.
MdDAO will update its community and marketplace with regular announcements throughout 2022.
About MdDAO
Founded in 2021, MdDAO was born from the collaborative initiative of individuals who combine a diverse and complementary set of expertise in healthcare, marketing, and technology. Through the collective efforts and vision of the MdDAO community, it will design and construct the premier metaverse in the area of health and wellness, improving access to care, opening doors for innovation, and leveling the playing field. Opportunities for insights and discoveries in the area of health and wellness will emerge through this democratic process. Transactions on the MdDAO derived metaverse, as decided upon by the DAO, will include but are not limited to virtual property, events, and services. A medical utility token (MedV) will serve as the preferred transactional token on the metaverse. It will be complemented by a “healthy habit” rewards program to drive adoption in the virtual and physical worlds. This unique interplay between the MedV token with health, wellness, and the metaverse will shift healthcare towards an enhanced patient-centric interaction and open the door to a multi-dimensional experience.
###
MdDAO is a registered trademark of MyMedV, Inc.
SOURCE: MdDAO
Mark Kaley
Otter Public Relations
+1 407-394-5881
mark.kaley@otterpr.com