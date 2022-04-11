Submit Release
Travel Advisory: I-295 North Exit to Route 37 East to Temporarily Close for Bridge Repair

As part of its ongoing repair of a bridge joint on Route 37 East near the I-295 interchange in Cranston, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) tomorrow will temporarily close Exit 3A from I-295 North to Route 37 East. The ramp will be closed for up to two days.

RIDOT must close the ramp because a planned lane shift in the work zone on Route 37 at the bridge repair site would create a hazard for drivers and workers if the ramp remained open.

During the exit closure, drivers will follow a signed detour using Exit 3B for Route 37 West, and then reverse direction on Route 37 at the Natick Avenue traffic signal. RIDOT will always keep at least one lane on Route 37 East open. Travelers should expect delays and reduce their speed in the work zone.

The bridge joint being fixed is where the highway passes over the Washington Secondary Bike Path. The repair work will not require closure of the bike path.

