Vancouver and Sea to Sky families benefit from new child care spaces

CANADA, April 11 - This backgrounder contains additional information on the 10 child care sites that will create 317 new licensed child care spaces in Vancouver, West Vancouver and Sea to Sky.

District of North Vancouver –

Corporation of the District of North Vancouver Eldon Park Child Care; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 three years old to kindergarten)

Pemberton –

The Village of Pemberton Pemberton Children’s Centre; 50 2.5 years old to-kindergarten spaces, incorporates Ucwalmícwts language and culture

Skatin –

Skatin Nation Síitot Child Care; 26 spaces (10 infant-toddler, 16 2.5 years old to kindergarten), Indigenous led

Squamish –

District of Squamish Valleycliffe Child Care Centre; 36 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 24 2.5 years old to kindergarten)

Vancouver –

ABC Montessori Children’s Centre Society ABC Montessori Children’s Centre; 25 2.5 years old to kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit

Arubutus Children and Young Parents Society Brickhouse Academy; 16 infant-toddler spaces, non-profit

Blueberry Muffins Child Care (Vancouver) Society Blueberry Muffins Child Care Society; 16 infant-toddler spaces, non-profit

The First Baptist Church of Vancouver Facility name TBD; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years old to kindergarten), non-profit

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Our Lady of Sorrows Childcare; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years old to kindergarten), non-profit

West Vancouver –

The YMCA of Greater Vancouver Child care facility; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years old to kindergarten), non-profit