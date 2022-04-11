Canada and British Columbia invest in 57 infrastructure projects across the province to create inclusive, resilient communities

CANADA, April 11 - From Infrastructure Canada:

Investments in local infrastructure projects help build inclusive, resilient communities. They create good jobs and business opportunities, address some of the gaps highlighted by the pandemic, and support local climate-related initiatives.

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Nathan Cullen, British Columbia’s Minister of Municipal Affairs, announced more than $110.3 million in joint federal-provincial funding for 57 community, recreation, and green infrastructure projects across British Columbia.

Among communities benefitting from the investments announced today, the City of Richmond will see the former Minoru Place Activity Centre repurposed into an inclusive community arts facility. The new facility will increase arts programming for residents of all ages with the construction of two dance studios, a pottery studio, a media arts studio, and multipurpose program rooms.

Funding will also support 13 Indigenous-led projects in British Columbia.

Notably, the Doig River First Nations will construct a new cultural education building to accommodate in-person and virtual learning. The First Nations of the McLeod Lake Indian Band will build a community centre featuring a lobby with cultural displays, a gym, fitness room, multi-purpose rooms, and outdoor gathering spaces.

Other communities in the province will benefit from new or upgraded community halls, arts centres, arenas, pools, play structures, parks, community gardens, as well as improved water treatment systems. A few projects will also construct or enhance active transportation options, including the pedestrian and cycling overpass that will connect the Galloping Goose regional trail to the Island Highway in Colwood.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $56.8 million in these 57 projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure, Rural and Northern Infrastructure, and Green Infrastructure streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is contributing $53.4 million, and contributions from project recipients total $27.1 million.

Quotes

“Accessible spaces that enable community members to gather, learn and express their creativity help reduce social isolation and promote inclusivity Our government is happy that British Columbia is partnering with us to invest in social and green infrastructure projects that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of British Columbians.”

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and MP for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“By investing in accessible community infrastructure, we’re ensuring British Columbians in every corner of the province benefit from vibrant, well-connected communities. Projects like the Minoru Place Arts Centre in Richmond and District of Kent Aquatic Centre will improve people’s health and well-being through improved access to culture and recreation, helping us build even stronger communities.”

Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine and Minister of Municipal Affairs

“Richmond has a proud and vibrant arts community. This grant from the Canada Infrastructure Program helps the City to continue to build capacity and create a lasting legacy. When complete, the Richmond Cultural Centre Annex will house more than 16,000 square feet of purpose-built shared arts program space to serve community needs and accommodate community arts groups.”

Malcolm Brodie, Mayor of Richmond

Quick facts

Federal funding is conditional on meeting all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Over the last six years, $4,974,011,395 in federal funding has been approved for 801 infrastructure projects in British Columbia, including the 57 featured today.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

