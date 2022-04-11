Council of the Federation Award for Innovation in Mental Health and Addictions Care

CANADA, April 11 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, announced today that nominations are now being accepted for the Council of the Federation (COF) Award for Innovation in Mental Health and Addictions Care. This one-time award will be presented to individuals and organizations excelling in their field and recognize the positive impact they are making in mental health and addictions care.

“The steps taken to protect Islanders from COVID-19 have brought greater focus to mental health and addictions. It’s important we recognize and celebrate those who, through a collaborative approach, bring innovation to the practice and knowledge of mental health and addictions care.” - Premier Dennis King

The award will showcase achievement and innovation and encourage others in the field to be innovative in their work. The award will also help to highlight innovation in non-governmental, private, and academic sectors. One award will be presented in each province and territory in Canada.

Each award recipient will receive a certificate from the Premier as well as a $5,000 prize to advance the awarded initiative and foster further innovation. This one-time award will provide recognition and support for non-governmental, community, private sector, academic, and Indigenous-led initiatives.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. Through the Council of Federation, Premiers work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

