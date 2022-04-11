Submit Release
April 2022 DFPI Consumer Connection

In honor of National Financial Capability Month (also known as Financial Literacy Month) the DFPI is hosting a FREE webinar on April 12 at 10am (PST). This popular annual event will highlight exhibitors and resources that promote financial empowerment and security for California consumers. Learn practical tools to better manage your money, tips for saving for the future, and safeguarding your personal and financial information.

This year, we have added an exciting cyber fraud roundtable discussion. Join Christina Tetreault, Deputy Commissioner of DFPI’s Office of Financial Technology and Innovation (OFTI), and special guest experts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Consumer Action Education and Advocacy Center, and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) in a lively discussion about current cyber fraud trends, how to detect, as well as how to avoid online financial fraud and scams.

Highlighted exhibitors include the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Social Security Administration, California State Controller’s Office – Unclaimed Property Division, and California State Treasurer’s Office – CalSavers Program. For the full agenda and a complete list of resources and community partners, visit the Financial Capability Resources Fair Webpage.

Register for the event on the Financial Capability Virtual Resource Fair Registration Webpage.

