LATFOB 2022 presents If It Were Easy, They’d Call It Catchin: How Journaling Can Improve Your Fishing and Yourself

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A retired educator, Tom Friedemann released his book If It Were Easy, They’d Call It Catching: How Journaling Can Improve Your Fishing and Yourself. When Friedemann’s thirty-one-years marriage to high school sweetheart ended, he was crushed. But then a fly-fishing buddy gave him a handwritten piece of advice that read, “Just go fishing and everything will be alright.” He followed that advice and found it to be the perfect salve.

In this collection of stories, he celebrates his love affair with fishing and journaling, a journey that began in 1963 in Oklahoma after he caught a 13/4 pound largemouth bass on a red-and-white Martin Fly Plug using a Mitchell 304 spinning reel with a solid glass rod.

“As a wildlife professional, it’s always rewarding to see people that are truly passionate about their sport. The author clearly shows us that he lives for fishing, especially fly fishing. His detailed memory of past fishing trips, aided by decades of journaling, makes me regret that I haven’t recorded my outdoor adventures. Through many great stories, the author clearly shows his love for fishing as well as his love for family and friends.” — Rod Smith, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

“The author captured the essence of fly fishing in Oklahoma through an entertaining and informative narrative. Tom Friedemann’s use of journaling to improve his fishing also helped give us a brief glimpse into his ability to give us lessons in living life to the fullest extent possible.” — Amazon customer review.

“It is an enjoyable book filled with sweet reminiscences woven with a common theme; fishing, family, and faith. I could not put it down. It would make a great fireside read on a wintry day.” — Amazon customer review.

Tom Friedemann grew up on a farm near Stillwater, Oklahoma, where he developed his love for fishing. Following a forty-nine year career in public education, he retired and moved to Jones, Oklahoma, just a stone’s throw away from Lake Arcadia. He spends a great deal of time fishing locally and in the streams and rivers near his cabin in Red River, New Mexico.

If It Were Easy, They’d Call It Catchin: How Journaling Can Improve Your Fishing and Yourself

Written by: Tom Friedemann

