New STARS Interactive Reporting and Analytics Portal

Building upon the rollout of the new STARS user experience, we are pleased to announce a new interactive STARS Reporting and Analytics Portal to be released on April 25!

As part of the NDDPI’s strategy to provide innovative resources to North Dakota’s K-12 public schools, this platform provides STARS users data tools to better inform and support improvement initiatives to enhance student learning outcomes. Read more here.

Please contact Greg Carlson, Steve Snow, or Ross Roemmich with any questions or feedback.