NATIONAL BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PIVOTS TOWARDS BUSINESS EDUCATION FOR BLACK STUDENTS AGES 9 TO 24
BLACK CHAMBER PIVOTS TOWARDS SUPPORTING BUSINESS EDUCATION FOR BLACK STUDENTS AGES 9 TO 24
Moving Black America Forward”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NATIONAL BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PIVOTS TOWARDS BUSINESS EDUCATION FOR BLACK STUDENTS AGES 9 TO 24.
— Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc.
Since the launch of Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc. in late 2019, the chamber has found it quite difficult to motivate adult members to engage in business education to grow their companies and brands. So, in an effort to create positive change for Black America, The Chamber has decided to pivot away from its primary focus on adults, and concentrate its efforts on black students ages 9 to 24, with the intension of teaching black students’ business education and professional skills earlier.
In doing so, The Chamber has begun establishing Noir Black Business Clubs on college and university campuses across the country, as well as creating online clubs for high school, middle school, and elementary school students, with the hope of increasing the number of successful black entrepreneurs and black corporate business professionals over time.
The program is free to all students, and educational sessions are facilitated by professors from participating colleges, universities, collaborative programs, and industry professionals. Programming is centered around The Chamber’s 10 Pillars, which are critical to the success of Black America. The first 4 Pillars are centered on Business Education and support for Black Entrepreneurs to Start, Small Black Businesses to Grow, Midsize Businesses to Sustain, and Black Corporate Professionals to Rise. The remaining 6 Pillars are centered around Community “Root Causes” and programming pertaining to Black Community Trauma Education, Black Teen Higher Professional Career Attainment, Non-College Bound Apprenticeships and Job Training Programs, Welfare Reform, Homeownership, and Black Talent Corporate Placement. Students will also learn financial management, public speaking, presenting, resume building, as well as business and dining etiquette. The program will also pair students with mentors, internships, and career placement opportunities.
The Chamber is currently focused on establishing Noir Black Business Clubs in Kentucky, where clubs have been launched at the University of Louisville and Kentucky State University. Long-term growth for the initiative is contingent on increased student engagement, strategic collaborative partnerships, positive program outcomes, and corporate and private donor support.
The Chamber will continue to offer a free membership and services to adults, through one-on-one consultation sessions for a fee, and adult members will continue to receive announcements and information on city, community, and corporate events, funding announcements, career opportunities, and they will be able to participate in The Chamber’s Black Community Trauma Education, Homeownership, and Welfare Reform initiatives.
“The Chamber believes its pivot toward black students ages 9 to 24 will lead to positive economic and social mobility outcomes within one generation, because they will have the necessary skills to thrive and become our future leaders, entrepreneurs, and corporate professionals”, said John Howard Shaw-Woo, Founder and CEO of Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc.
Ways to assist The Chamber in its efforts can be done by encouraging all Black Americans to join the chamber for free, become mentors, encourage black parents to enroll their children in the free program, donate, volunteer, and encourage corporations and employers to become program sponsors.
Information about the program can be found on The Chamber’s website at www.noirbcc.org
John Shaw-Woo
NOIR BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE INC
+1 844-664-7222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other