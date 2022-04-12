Medcillary Makes Massive Donation to Americares

Medcillary is a healthcare consultancy and distributorship in Dallas, Texas This is Medcillary's largest medical supply donation.

Dallas Company Sends 740,000 Masks to Organization Helping Ukraine

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An ordinary looking semi-truck left Dallas today with a very extra-ordinary purpose. The eighteen-wheeler is delivering almost three-quarters of a million facemasks to Americares, a global non-profit organization helping individuals affected by poverty or disaster.

“This is about more than medical supplies,” said Jon Boski, founder and CEO of Medcillary. “The Council on Foreign Relations says the war in Ukraine could soon become the greatest man-made humanitarian crisis since World War II. We amassed this inventory to address a need, COVID-19. Global needs are shifting and we’re in a place to help.”

At one point in time during the pandemic, Medcillary had assembled one of the country’s largest non-governmental inventories of medical masks, for distribution to doctors and small businesses suddenly faced with a litany of new regulations concerning employee and customer safety.

The United Nations estimates over seven million Ukrainians have been displaced, injured, or killed in just six weeks.

“There are overstretched hospitals in need of help,” Boski said. “People are packed by the thousands into subway tunnels and makeshift bomb shelters. Others are walking hundreds of miles in search of safety.”

How does a company in Texas get a truck load of supplies in place to ship to Ukraine? The American Logistics Aid Network – a Florida organization that exists to help provide donated transportation to non-profits and disaster relief groups.

“ALAN recognizes just how important medical supplies are during crises, and we are proud to facilitate the delivery of Medcillary's donation to Americares,” said Kathy Fulton, Executive Director of American Logistics Aid Network. “We’re grateful for our network of providers once again stepping up to show that logistics saves lives.”

Americares says they will make the donated masks available to health facilities during emergencies, such as the crisis in Ukraine, as well as through its ongoing health programs around the world. Americares supports more than 4,000 health centers worldwide with transformative health projects and donations of medicines and medical supplies, improving the health of millions of people every year.

This is the largest medical supply donation Medcillary has made. Other donations have helped schools and North Texas non-profits.

About Medcillary

Medcillary is a healthcare consultancy and distributorship helping prepare physicians for tomorrow, today. Changing the way physician, pharmacist, and patient work together. Helping physicians build best-in-class testing protocols. And building O.R. partnerships that work for the doctor, not the device company. Medcillary drives healthcare efficiency, profitability, and patient care with innovative management solutions for the cornerstones of care. The company was founded in 2015 and operates in forty-nine states from headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Medcillary can be found on the web at www.medcillary.com.

To Donate to Americares, or to learn more, go to americares.org.

