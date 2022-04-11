MyWay Mobile Storage donates storage units to Polar Bear Plunge benefitting Special Olympics for 13th consecutive year
MyWay Mobile Storage of Baltimore helped thousands of people brave the chilly waters of Chesapeake Bay on Saturday, March 26th at 26th Annual Polar Bear Plunge
MyWay Mobile Storage has been a loyal partner for our Polar Bear Plunge over the past 13 years. We are thankful for MyWay's generosity and their support of Special Olympics events in our community.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage helped thousands of people brave the chilly waters of Chesapeake Bay on Saturday, March 26th at the 26th Annual Polar Bear Plunge, sponsored by the Maryland State Police. For the 13th consecutive year, MyWay Mobile Storage donated four portable storage containers for the event staff’s use. The 2021 plunge was cancelled due to COVID and this year’s plunge was pushed back two months due to COVID concerns.
Participants received a commemorative sweatshirt and the opportunity to take a dip in the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay for a minimum donation of $75. The event has become so popular that individuals who raise $10,000 or more reach the Super Plunger status. These Super Plungers jump into the icy waters every hour for 24 hours and are provided hot meals, hot tubs, saunas and entertainment between the plunges. Proceeds of the event went to Special Olympics of Maryland, an organization devoted to sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
As of March 30th, total donations have exceeded $2.9 Million, close to their ultimate goal of $3.5 Million. These donations provide support to 6,102 Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD) athletes across the state that train and compete year-round. SOMD is still accepting donations and they can be made online at plungemd.com. 100% of donations will go to support the sports and leadership programs offered throughout the state.
Like in previous years, SOMD has included the following groups to participate in their own unique smaller plunges on the Thursday and Friday prior to the main event (Maryland Plunge): The Cool Schools Plunge, Police Plunge, and Corporate Plunge. The Maryland Plunge included 3,265 Plungers and 363 teams registered.
Claire Huston, with Special Olympics of Maryland said, “MyWay Mobile Storage has been a loyal partner for our Polar Bear Plunge event over the past 13 years. Their units are extremely helpful and convenient for our on-site storage needs and transporting our supplies and equipment from our office to the event site. Their staff is always super friendly, arrives on time, and is willing to do whatever necessary to meet our needs. The storage units always look nice. We are thankful for MyWay's generosity and their support of Special Olympics events in our community.”
In addition to the Polar Bear Plunge, MyWay Mobile Storage donated two units and transported them to the Xfinity Center arena at the University of Maryland for the State Basketball Tournament. This tournament also took place on Saturday March 26th.
MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. To learn more visit www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.
