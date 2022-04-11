DHEC Offers No-cost Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing April 12 for National STD Awareness Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 11, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – To promote public health and recognize April 10-16, 2022, as National STD Awareness Week, many South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) clinics are participating in a day of no-cost sexually transmitted disease (STD) screening for South Carolinians.

From 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, residents can visit a DHEC health department to be tested for hepatitis C, HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis at no cost. Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled by calling DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432.

“STDs are preventable, and an important step in prevention is getting tested. Identifying STDs through testing and then treating them prevents further spread of infection,” said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC's STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division. “With the number of certain types of STDs rising annually in South Carolina and across the nation, we can’t do enough to educate each other about the importance of STD safety, including prevention and treatment, which is what National STD Awareness Week is all about.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of STD cases nationally has increased since 2014, with more than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in 2019 alone. This upward trend in STD numbers leads to an increase in other challenges, including infertility and babies born with syphilis. South Carolina has experienced similar trends, as well.

DHEC’s Division of STD/HIV and Viral Hepatitis is committed to increasing awareness, screening, and education in affected populations.

“Through continued support with community partners and public outreach efforts, our program is committed to providing the resources that make a difference in preventing the spread of sexually transmitted diseases,” Mansaray said. “STD testing is a critical first step in that process.”

For more information about STDs and sites that will provide no-cost testing, call DHEC at 1-855-472-3432 or visit www.scdhec.gov/stdhiv.

###