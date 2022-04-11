2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Cure of Violence: Stop Bullying and You Will Stop Gun Violence
Author Provides Cure for Violence and Bullying
This book opens the eyes of the readers and provides some insight into why some people become gang-affiliated.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Anthony T. Montgomery will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Cure of Violence: Stop Bullying and You Will Stop Gun Violence. It is a reflection and guidebook of someone’s experience of bullying and violence. Lessons and learnings have given him growth and development. It narrates the participation of the Holy Spirit, that it is always with us, therefore being aware of its presence ceaselessly without end.
Anthony T. Montgomery is a real-life survivor of a scene, and a world depicted in his books. He has risked his life to prevent the kind of violence he has witnessed and continues to speak to the youth to save lives. He is the president and CEO of Youth Cry for profit (Youthcry.org). The main objective is to emphasize how important our youth is, magnify the struggles they face while growing up on the streets, and highlight the escape routes towards life and success.
Cure of Violence: Stop Bullying and You Will Stop Gun Violence
Written by: Anthony T. Montgomery
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
