Birdy Boutique Learning Blankets Land on Meijer Shelves March-June 2022

Michigan disabled-veteran business Birdy Boutique landed their incredible learning blanket line on end caps at select Meijer stores across multiple states.
Meijer’s commitment to supplier diversity representation in their local community vendors should be greatly applauded”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdy Boutique LLC, a proud certified disabled-veteran and women-owned small business, landed their incredible learning blanket line on end caps at select Meijer stores across multiple states. Representatives with Birdy Boutique today announced that their special collection of blankets that serve as learning tools are now available until June 2022 on shelves at Meijer; a Michigan-based family-owned supercenter chain serving families throughout six states regionally here in the Midwest.
— Anna Rusinowski
“We are very excited about this, and we consider it an honor and privilege to be selected to work with a Michigan staple such as Meijer,” said Barbara Kent, owner of Birdy Boutique.
Kent shared that having their learning blankets on shelves is exciting because now, more families can access these convenient learning tools for children wrapped up in a comfy blanket, while browsing their favorite family store’s Home Décor aisle.
“This is especially meaningful for Birdy Boutique as a certified disabled-veteran and women-owned small local business,” Kent said. “Meijer’s commitment to supplier diversity representation in their local community vendors should be greatly applauded” said Anna Rusinowski, Sales & Business Development Manager of Birdy Boutique. “Our partnership with Meijer allowed us to have our largest growth year yet through the opportunity to make it onto mass retail shelves, even during a pandemic!”
Birdy Boutique is a brand built from the ground up by two immigrant sisters, Kent, a retired, disabled army veteran with 13 years of service, a mother of two and wife to an active-duty soldier, and Joanna Jozwik Serra, an award-winning educator and mother of three. The company is a certified disabled-veteran and women-owned small business certified through NaVOBA, NVBDC, and WBENC. Birdy Boutique is also active in their local Michigan communities and Kent also noted her mentorship and volunteer involvement in the military communities she is still active in.
Birdy Boutique, according to Kent, creates products with purpose, encouraging children to play, learn and explore. Kent noted that learning is fun with its line of blankets that make great useful Easter gifts for children from their Sight Words Learning Blanket for kids learning to read to their US Map Learning Blanket where kids can start to familiarize themselves with states, capitals and other facts. Their educational blankets make it fun and convenient for learning to take place at home, school, at the park or while traveling. Packed with tons of facts and across various topics, these blankets, according to Kent, are a great educational tool loved by kids and educators alike.
Kent started sewing as a way to challenge herself after leaving the Army and joined forces with her sister, Joanna Serra, to begin selling their creations. When they could not keep up with demand, they started to mass produce their unique products. They offer several children’s items B2C over the last decade and have expanded into working private label with B2B as a textile manufacturer.
Kent revealed that their family immigrated to the United States in 1988, where they grew up in poor circumstances and realized what a huge role education would play in their lives. Kent went on to graduate from West Point and serve in the military as a Military Police officer. Since then, education and continuous learning have played a large part in their lives and inspired the creation of products with purpose for children.
Birdy Boutique is proud to have been featured in over 100 online publications such as Forbes, CNN, and Today.com and was featured as Top 14 Entrepreneurs for Making It with Lowe’s Pitch Competition 2021 and also was highlighted on HSN.com/QVC.com.
About Birdy Boutique
Birdy Boutique LLC, since 2013, is a proud certified service-disabled veteran and women owned business. Birdy Boutique has two main divisions, wholesale and private label. Their private label capabilities include designing, printing, and manufacturing custom textile products for small and large customers. Beyond their commitment to the brand, our owners and staff serve their communities in big ways by supporting a variety of causes. Their meaningful wholesale product line includes learning blankets, car seat ponchos, educational tapestries and other unique self-designed products, which are tested and compliant with the highest safety standards.
