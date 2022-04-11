Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,920 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Come serve Louisiana’s student veterans!

Are you a student veteran, military retiree or military spouse?

You could be a campus Navigator serving Louisiana’s student veterans through the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ LaVetCorps program!

Currently recruiting for Navigators at River Parishes Community College, McNeese State University, Sowela Technical Community College, Delgado Community College (West Bank), Southern University New Orleans, Tulane University, University of New Orleans, Xavier University and Bossier Parish Community College.

Navigators earn a $10,500 stipend for their service during the 2022-23 academic year.

Apply today by emailing veteran@la.gov!

You just read:

Read more about Come serve Louisiana’s student veterans!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.