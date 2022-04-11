Read more about Come serve Louisiana’s student veterans!

POSTED ON April 11, 2022

Are you a student veteran, military retiree or military spouse?

You could be a campus Navigator serving Louisiana’s student veterans through the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ LaVetCorps program!

Currently recruiting for Navigators at River Parishes Community College, McNeese State University, Sowela Technical Community College, Delgado Community College (West Bank), Southern University New Orleans, Tulane University, University of New Orleans, Xavier University and Bossier Parish Community College.

Navigators earn a $10,500 stipend for their service during the 2022-23 academic year.

Apply today by emailing veteran@la.gov!