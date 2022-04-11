Ottawa based start-up to face the fire on Dragons' Den in just a few weeks
Ottawa-based start-up, Palapa Tours will be facing the fire for Season 17 of DRAGONS' DEN airing at on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service.
Co-founders Gaby Saucedo and Mike Karpishka will Pitch Palapa Tours just 9 months after their boats hit the water to the CBC Dragons' Season 17 of Dragons Den. This will be Mike’s 2nd time on Dragons Den, a feat rarely achieved by any entrepreneur.
Ottawa Palapa Tours allows tourist and locals to take a relaxing tour up and down the Ottawa River on a Hawaiian style Palapa Hut. Whether it’s just hanging with friends for a fun time, taking a romantic cruise, or a Corporate / School Group Excursion, Palapa Tours is one of the coolest ways to get out on the water!
Palapa Tours International Corp. together with Tiki Tours International Corp. (both owned by Karpishka and Saucedo) offer a unique Licence/Operator program for expansion into other cities. Their Hybrid-Franchise model has already attracted more than two dozen potential partners across Canada and the United States. See TikiTours.ca for expansion details.
From the Ottawa River to Zoom auditions for Dragons Den, Palapa Tours was selected to pitch the dragons on May 9th. Being a young business with only 8 weeks of operational start-up data, Palapa Tours embraced the opportunity with confidence in their growth and reviews of their product to date. "If you have the chance to get in front of potential partners and veteran entrepreneurs; you cease the opportunity" says Karpishka. Despite navigating a pandemic in the hardest hit sector of Tourism, Palapa Tours managed to be profitable in only 8 weeks of operations.
"The entire process was a whirlwind, from initial applications to zoom auditions in my Livingroom and now being selected to pitch to the Dragons, we buckled down reevaluated our numbers, forecasts, and created a plan for future partner growth -, Saucedo recalls." "More than money, we were really looking for a partner that can aligne with our purpose of getting more boats across Canada and then the United States”. “Although it is a first of its kind in Canada, we are not first to market with a Tiki Boat, but we certainly built a better mouse trap” says Karpishka.
Full episodes and exclusive behind-the-scenes content can be viewed at cbc.ca/dragonsden
DRAGONS' DEN is filmed at the CBC Broadcasting Centre in Toronto and airs Thursdays at 8 PM (5:00 PM MT) in October on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service. Tracie Tighe is executive producer and Molly Middleton and Amy Bourne are senior producers. Dianne Buckner hosts.
