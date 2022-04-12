HIP Video Promo presents: What does the future of live music look like? Liz Tallent of NIVA on HIP To The Scene Ep. 10

Liz Talent, secretary of the Southeast chapter of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), answers: "What does the future of live music look like?"

There is nothing more exhilarating than the thrill of live music, but as we know, live music faced some hardships over the last two years. Still, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. To guide us, there is no one better than today’s guest on Episode 10 of HIP to the Scene, Liz Tallent. Liz is the secretary of the Southeast chapter of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). She is here to help us get to the bottom of a question every independent creative has been asking: "What does the future of live music look like?"

Tallent stumbled into the live music scene in 2006, planning to work temporarily at Asheville N.C's historic event/concert venue, The Orange Peel, between jobs. As the highest ticket-selling indie artist club on the southeast circuit, The Orange Peel has showcased artists including the Beastie Boys, The Avett Brothers, Lauryn Hill, Jack White, and countless others. What began as covering a management role for six months turned into Tallent filling the role of venue manager and marketing/special events director right up until the present! Liz’s undying passion and energy has allowed for the local music and entertainment culture to prosper, amplifying this successful setting for quality experiences for both bands and music fans.

But Liz’s contributions to the indie venue world do not stop there. Her position and involvement with NIVA has put her at the forefront of the Save the Stage movement, which provides funds to arts and entertainment entities affected by the pandemic. She recognizes better than anyone that music venues are not the same as any other small businesses, and they need both internal and external support to flourish. While things are starting to look up, the effects of the pandemic continue to linger. Luckily, Tallent and others in the venue business have remained steadfast in the mission to save the live music industry. How it's being done is an ever-evolving, ongoing undertaking, but with knowledgeable and experienced people like Liz, we know live music is in good hands. Outside of that, Liz is also a proud wife and mother of her three children in her North Carolina neighborhood. In her spare time, they love spending time in the indie music hub downtown Asheville has to offer.

