Ben Benedetti Joins Mad Old Nut as Executive Sales Director
Benedetti will enhance ties to studios and producers, expand footprint in the Avid rental market with remote hybrid editing solution Apart But Together (ABT)
Ben’s deep roots in the post industry and fluency with technology at every level help us connect to customers struggling with the delays of remote desktop workflows.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading post production technology and services innovator Mad Old Nut Productions, Inc. has announced the appointment of Ben Benedetti as Executive Sales Director. In his new role, Benedetti will work closely with CEO Todd Ulman to expand the facility’s ties to studios and independent producers, as well as growing its footprint in the Avid rental market with Mad Old Nut’s revolutionary remote hybrid editing solution, Apart But Together (ABT).
— Todd Ulman
Benedetti’s 30 year career in post production includes a broad spectrum of top tier studios and post houses. After breaking in as Ted Danson’s personal assistant on Cheers, Benedetti went on to implement the strategic plan for the development of a new post department at Disney Channel, then segued to leadership roles at Digital Symphony at Ascent Media. He moved to Sony Pictures Entertainment where, as a member of the executive team, he directly administered the award-winning TV Sound Editorial department while supporting business development for Sony's Digital Picture Editorial, Post Media Center, Colorworks, and Sony Pictures Sound Facility.
Benedetti joined Westwind Media in 2014 as Senior Vice President and General Manager and in 2019, he became General Manager at Periscope Post & Audio, where he oversaw the design, buildout, and construction of their new post facility, as well as administering day to day operations and administration.
“Ben’s deep roots in the post industry and fluency with technology at every level make him a perfect fit for Mad Old Nut,” said Ulman. “As our company profile continues to blossom, Ben is helping us connect to the customers who are struggling with the delays of remote desktop workflows. I know he is the right person to get the word out that there is a better solution in our ABT product offerings.”
“For the past two years, we’ve had a front row view of the limitations of every system out there,” said Benedetti. “As a customer advocate for today’s storytellers, it feels wonderful to be able to help people understand their work experience doesn’t have to be like that. ABT can truly deliver the cutting room and office experience, remotely. I’m thrilled to be working with this talented team and bringing Mad Old Nut’s top flight solutions to picture editorial teams and producers alike.”
