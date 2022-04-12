TransCultural Exchange announces a public art event, Hello World : Hello Boston, dedicated to Ukraine
Boston Public Art Project, Dedicated to UkraineBOSTON, MA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
Contact: Mary Sherman, Executive Director
TransCultural Exchange, 300 Summer Street, Unit 36, Boston, MA 02210
Cell: 617.413.0967; msherman@transculturalexchange.org
HELLO WORLD : HELLO BOSTON
April 23, 2022 (Rain date: April 30, 2022)
Public Art Projection and Happening
Location: Massachusetts College of Art and Design/Evans Way Park (244 Fenway)
Boston, 6:30 pm start. Open to the Boston Public
Boston artists, the public and out-of-town guests will gather together on April 23rd in Evans Way Park, alongside the Massachusetts College of Art and Design for a local show of gratitude to everyone, everywhere for weathering the pandemic with us. Signs, costumes and pictures of well-wishes will be included in the evening’s documentation, which will be broadcast to the world through the producing organization, the nonprofit TransCultural Exchange’s website and Boston Neighbor Network TV. Afterwards, at dusk, a projection of TransCultural Exchange's Hello World Video will be screened on the MassArt façade facing Evans Park. The video features artists around the world sending Boston their greetings through music, dance and video pieces.
Hello World: Hello Boston will be dedicated to TransCultural Exchange’s late webmaster the artist Rudi Punzo, the artists from Ukraine who joined us in this project and all the people in Ukraine in their current struggle against the leadership of the Russian Federation. Sunflowers, pins and glow sticks in the color of the Ukraine Flag will be handed out to those who join us as visual clues to Ukraine that our thoughts are with them.
---
About Hello World: Faced with the COVID-19 crisis, Hello World was born. For this project (begun in April 2020), over 500 artists and venues around the globe came together online to share their well-wishes, the solace that artworks offer and the desire to keep connections between others open during this difficult time of social distancing and isolation. With the mere click of a mouse, people can now enjoy a virtual tour around the globe through the hundreds of artworks on Hello World’s website and the more than 250 venues that joined the artists in this gesture of good will.
https://transculturalexchange.org/activities/hw/projects.htm
This project is supported by a Transformative Public Art grant from the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture with special thanks to the Colleges of the Fenway, Massachusetts College of Art and Design and the Boston Chinese Photography Association. This program is also supported in part by a grant from the Boston Cultural Council/Reopen Creative Boston Fund, administered by the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture.
–––TransCultural Exchange is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster a greater
understanding of world cultures through large-scale global projects, artist exchanges and educational
programming, most notably, our International Conferences on Opportunities in the Arts. A copy of our nonprofit
status is available upon request.
Mary Sherman
TransCultural Exchange
+1 617-670-0307
Hello world