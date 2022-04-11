NAI Spring Silver Sponsor for Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Conference Southpointe, PA

Bryce A Custer, SIOR, CCIM Northbound 15 barge tow Ravenswood, WV NAI Spring Commercial Realty Logo

NAI Spring to be Silver Sponsor for the Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Conference in Southpointe, PA April 21, 2022. Bryce A Custer, Broker, to attend.

NORTH CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen and Carbon Capture projects continue to make headlines, with Big Oil and Gas, Governments, Wall Street ESG and Environmental groups all proponents of said projects.

Billions are flowing in from numerous sources, with much more to come. For those companies interested in seeing how they fit into what certainly will be a major part of O&G, and many other industries, plan to attend/exhibit/sponsor the third Appalachian Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Conference.

Set for April 21 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe (just south of Pittsburgh) in Washington County, Pa., projects to be highlighted range from projects in operation – such as Long Ridge Energy, projects underway but not completed – such as Navigator CO2 Ventures Heartland Greenway $3.5 billion CCS project, and new strategic initiatives – such as the Alliance involving EQT Corp., Equinor, GE Gas Power, Marathon Petroleum (including its affiliate MPLX), Mitsubishi Power, Shell Polymers and US Steel.

While presenters are varied at the H2 & CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) so, too, are the conference’s sponsors. Big oil, independents, unions, law firms, excavation companies – the list is large. One of the conference’s Silver Sponsors is NAI Spring Commercial realty and Ohio River Corridor, LLC,.

"Working with clients throughout the Ohio River Corridor ES&G goals is on the forefront of businesses critical success factors." said Bryce Custer, Broker with NAI Spring Commercial Realty and Owner of Ohio River Corridor, LLC. "As we work with clients in the area of site selection and consulting it is imperative that we remain versed in renewable energy, Hydrogen as fuel for "green" energy generation and fuel cells." said Custer.

Why is hydrogen electrified O&G? It's an energy-dense fuel that when burned produces only water and can be transported in existing natural gas infrastructure.

Why CCS? Post treatment of hydrocarbon combustion can capture carbon dioxide allowing for sequestration in underground formations, eliminating climate change concerns.

The O&G industry has the core competencies and scale to lead the way to a carbon free future. It will require innovative thinking – especially in how to monetize the massive investments – a challenge the industry was unable to address in the past.

This conference explores these issues in the unique context of the Appalachian region and your opportunity be a part of the next big thing. Learn from the leaders.

For additional information and updates on petrochemical, energy, plastics and polymers throughout the Ohio and West Virginia area, contact Bryce Custer at (330) 418-9287 or bryce@OhioRiverCorridor.com.

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM has been working with clients throughout the Ohio River Corridor with sales/leasing of properties and terminal operations. Custer has been actively involved with site selection for natural gas power plants and manufacturing facilities throughout Ohio and West Virginia. Custer is a licensed commercial real estate broker with NAI Spring in Ohio and West Virginia and our affiliation with NAI Global provides us the opportunities to service clients worldwide.

Bryce A Custer

NAI Spring / Ohio River Corridor, LLC

+1 330-418-2987