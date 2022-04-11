Chip Munn Named As Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for Second Year in a Row
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chip Munn, CEO of Signature Wealth Group (an independent organization aligned with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.) was named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors released online on April 7, 2022.
The 2022 list ranks Chip at no. 1 in the city of Florence and no. 10 in the state of South Carolina.
"This recognition is certainly an honor for our teams, not only in Florence but in local communities across the Southeast. The past two years have been two of the more difficult for many investors in over a decade and it's particularly meaningful to be honored during such a challenging time for people." said Munn.
The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.
Scott Mitchell, Chip's business partner of 24 years and CIO of Signature Wealth Group, adds his praise for the team they continue to grow and support.
"This is a really great honor for Chip as well as our whole team. I know he agrees with me when I say that teamwork is the reason we have been so successful. Signature Wealth is intentionally designed to allow each team member to focus on what he or she does best, so we all excel together." said Mitchell.
About Signature Wealth Group
Founded in 2016, Chip and his partners have driven the expansion of the practice from a three-person team to a regional wealth management group. With 50+ team members thriving in more than 15 local communities, they've grown from $280M in client assets under care to more than $2B.
In addition to his work with clients, Chip has authored The Retirement Remix and recently launched his third podcast, The Signature Life Show. He contributes to various financial publications like Financial-Planning.com and The Street's Retirement Daily. Connect with Chip on Twitter @chip_munn.
135 South Dargan St., Ste. 200, Florence, SC 29506. Signature Wealth Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.
Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 34,925 nominations, more than 6,550 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.
Media Contact: Bobbie Adkins
Chief Marketing Officer, Signature Wealth Group
bobbie@signaturewealth.com