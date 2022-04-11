LATFOB 2022 presents Angelkin

A Page-turner Book of Urban Fantasy and Supernatural Love Story Between an Angel and a Vampire

Angelkin—a modern story of star-crossed lovers. Can an angel and a vampire freely love each other?” — Jane Stein

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jane Stein, a fantasy enthusiast, will keep readers on their feet with her book, Angelkin. Jane nailed being a science fiction and urban fantasy writer. Angelkin, an insane and fun-filled—page-turner book of supernatural love, it will make readers laugh—and fall in love with its characters. Here’s a deeper dive into the personas of the characters: the handsome, drop-dead gorgeous vampire, Arkin Kane, and the literal angel on earth disguised as human, Anthea Black. In a world where humans, angels, and vampires co-exist, who takes the back seat and who dominates?

“Deeply romantic and extraordinarily suspenseful, Angelkin captures the struggle between maintaining a secret and fulfilling a moral compass. [This] is a love story with a twist. It has twists and turns in all of the right places,” says Eugenia S., an Amazon customer. Jane Stein has written 25 novels—all of which are preserved—from handwritten to computerized manuscripts to over a wide array of floppy disks and software. Jane is a voracious reader herself, to the extent of finding a book to read from sidewalks to garage sales. Angelkin is her first published novel, and you can never go wrong with her happy ending stories since she is also happily married for 30 years.

Angelkin

Written by Jane Stein

E-book |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.