Texas man arrested for theft of livestock in Allen Parish

March 31, 2022

Contact: Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256 Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179 presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

BATON ROUGE, LA – A Texas man was arrested on Monday, March 28, by the Livestock Brand Commission Inspectors regarding an investigation involving theft of livestock in Allen Parish.

Thirty-three-year-old Saxon V. Beck of Muldoon, TX, was arrested in Allen Parish on a warrant for theft of livestock. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF’s) Livestock Brand Commission. During the investigation, it was determined that Beck received twenty-five (25) head of livestock on three occasions and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law. The alleged theft occurred during the month of October 2021.

“The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock. The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Special Rangers of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser Association and the 33rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

At this time, a bond amount has not been set, and the livestock has not been recovered.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts.

