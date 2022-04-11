Nevvon releases its Public API further enabling real-time interoperability with home and health care agencies
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon, an innovative home and health care training technology company announced the launch of its Public API to help home and health care agencies accelerate real-time interoperability between systems, reducing administrative burdens to create a better caregiver training experience.
The API enables a transition from manual daily administration of caregiver training assignments and status updates to a fully automated process thus freeing up administrators time to focus on other tasks. Nevvon plans to keep enhancing its API features to open up even more possibilities for its customers.
“A key piece of our strategy is to create a seamless training experience for caregivers and simple administration for home care agencies. We have achieved this through our current partner integrations, and now with an open API there isn't a system Nevvon cannot integrate with,” said Uri Sevilla , CTO of Nevvon.
Parties interested in learning more about Nevvon’s open API can reach out here through its partners page: https://www.nevvon.com/become-a-partner/
About Nevvon
Nevvon is a global innovative home and health care training technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Everything takes place through our simple, intuitive and user-centric app that lets your caregivers easily educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule. Our platform simplifies and streamlines your regulatory requirements in any state so you can focus on what matters most: running a successful business.
For more information, please visit:
https://nevvon.com/about-us/
SOURCE Nevvon, Inc.
James Cohen
