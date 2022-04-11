Submit Release
Eventide Inc. Demonstrates Live MCPTT Recording at IWCE 2022.

Eventide’s NexLog™ DX-series recording solution captured live Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) group calls occurring on the Southern Linc MCPTT service.

LITTLE FERRY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventide Inc. recently demonstrated new breakthrough MCPTT recording capabilities at the IWCE 2022 Expo in Las Vegas. For this milestone event, Eventide’s NexLog™ DX-series recording solution captured live Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) group calls occurring on the Southern Linc MCPTT service. The Eventide recording solution was interfaced to Catalyst Communications Technologies’ new Intellilink™ interworking solution.

Brad Basile, Eventide’s Chief Operating Officer noted: “Our new MCPTT Group Call recording capability with the Catalyst Intellilink interworking product represents a major advance for the rapidly changing critical communications market. As public safety, military and industrial organizations worldwide transition from land mobile radio to carrier based MCPTT, their needs for documentary and forensic recording of MCPTT interactions is growing. We are pleased to bring this new capability to the critical communications market.”

About Eventide Inc.: For more than 25 years, Eventide has provided outstanding recording solutions to the worldwide critical communications market. Eventide’s NexLog series of Linux-based recording solutions are installed at over 5,000 facilities including 911 emergency communications, public safety dispatch, military, utilities, airports, manufacturing sites and more. Eventide is squarely focused on meeting customers’ emerging requirements, including recording and incident replay for MCPTT and MCX. Eventide is also a Softil development partner.

For further information, executive interviews or images, please contact:

Eventide Inc. Brad Basile, COO
Phone: 201-641-1200, extension 2590
Email: loggers@eventide.com
Web: https://www.eventidecommunications.com

All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners

Nalia Sanchez
Eventide Inc.
+1 2016411200
nsanchez@eventide.com




