BUSINESS REFERRALS NETWORKING GROUP (BRNG) RETIREMENT

RETIREMENT OF OWNER BUSINESS REFERRALS NETWORKING GROUP
Say what you mean and mean what you say with honesty and integrity”ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRNG’s purpose eighteen years ago at its inception was and continues to provide professional training and development segments for regularly scheduled meetings, build business networking connections and to obtain member-to-member direct referrals.
BRNG provides membership fee based non-compete professional business meeting forum with high quality experienced industry members. Networking connections between members is successful through relationship building, trust and rapport.
For the majority of these eighteen years, I have created, written, implemented and presented member professional training and development programs for all regularly scheduled networking meetings and special events. These programs have enhanced individual members professional skill sets and techniques on a variety of topics. All BRNG meetings provide an opportunity for member product/service presentations. These are encouraged to improve a members ability to make customer presentations. Between meetings BRNG encourages members to schedule member-to-member meetings/coffee talks outside of regular meetings. These are fruitful as they help to develop trust and rapport.
My book, "Business Networking for the Professional" is a fast track strategy on business development and the secrets to generating more qualified "Direct Referrals." All new members receive a copy with their paid membership.
Announcement ... On December 31, 2022, I will implement one of two exit strategies that was part of my Business Plan eighteen years ago at BRNG's inception. One was to retire and close all existing chapters and thank all former and current members for an amazing professional networking organization. My second exit strategy was to seek a buyer for BRNG that would continue and expand it through leasing chapter opportunities.
This press release is to announce my retirement and to seek a buyer that has credentials as an effective leader with entreprenuer spirit, presentation, listening and communications skills. The sale comes with a full Operational Chapter book that includes a full year of meetings, welcome new member packets, legal leasing documents and professional development programs for the first three months of operation and so much more.
When I started my business there wasn't any assistance for women entrepreneurs. I had to be a woman who was strong, independent, vulnerable, honest, brave, smart, funny, and stubborn because I knew that fear can result in success or failure. I have discovered through these eighteen years that I am an authentic individual that enjoys helping people move the needle in a positive direction and advance their careers. This has been extremely rewarding for me and I know for the members that have come and gone and those that have remained for over ten years with BRNG.
Please contact me to learn the details of purchasing Business Referrals Networking Group.
