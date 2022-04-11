Babylon Finance Empowers communities to invest together in DeFi
Babylon is a decentralized asset management protocol where deposits are owned and led by the community.PANAMA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Babylon is a decentralized asset management protocol where deposits are owned and led by the community. It enables users to create investment clubs called gardens and invest in DeFi together. It’s built on the Ethereum network and is non-custodial, transparent, permissionless, and governed by the community.
Crypto has opened up an enormous opportunity for new investors, and the only way to take complete advantage of this new-age market is with an investment community. No single person can keep up with the pace in NFTs or DeFi (Decentralized Finance).
Babylon was conceptualized to solve this problem. The protocol was developed with a desire to share crypto investment opportunities with people that don’t have the time to get started. Even for existing individual investors, fees and gas costs can quickly eat into profits. But by investing as a community, members can crowdsource information, split investment costs and build wealth together.
This makes Babylon’s Garden the perfect platform to invest in DeFi. Gardens are super-charged investment clubs with all the power and composability of DeFi baked in. The protocol’s micro-governance model enables you to deposit, propose and contribute to the selection of investment strategies—all with the trustless benefits of the Ethereum blockchain, with BABL as the governance token behind it.
Gardens are trustless smart contracts, and only each member has access to his funds. There is no single point of control. Members can deposit or withdraw capital at any time. Members also don’t need to claim and rebalance profits manually. Gardens auto compound investment profits across new and existing strategies to maintain maximum capital efficiency.
Babylon is a community that will enable investors to access the best opportunities even if individuals don’t have the capital, the know-how, or the time to do it alone. Investors can find both the opportunities and communities that match their time, risk, and liquidity preferences within the platform.
The protocol supports a vast number of investment opportunities. From a garden focused on lower-risk options to stake ETH to another one where the goal is to maximize yield farming opportunities to increase the stable coin holdings
“For the first time ever, you can join an on-chain investment club and build wealth together with others. Minimize costs, crowdsource information and consolidate your transactions. Babylon is transforming investing from a single-player into a multiplayer experience.” adds Ramon Recuero, co-founder of Babylon.
As of today, over 1300 users have deposited around $20M into the protocol via 100 investment clubs (gardens). But now, Babylon is coming out of private beta by the end of March 2022. So, it is calling all DeFi investors, experts, and people working on a DeFi protocol to collaborate and invest as a community.
Babylon is a community-led asset management protocol that enables users to create investment clubs (called gardens) and invest in DeFi together. It's built on the Ethereum network, and it's non-custodial, transparent, permissionless, and governed by the community.
