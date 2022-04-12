First Ever Buying and Selling Law Firms Seminar
Announcing first-ever Buying and Selling Law Firms Seminar
Fastest way to double your law firm”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PILMMA is announcing its first-ever Buying and Selling Law Firms Conference– at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in New Orleans, on June 30, 2022.
— Ken Hardison
The seminar is designed to help law firm owners take advantage of today’s unique market conditions. Equity funding and SBA loan availability are at an all-time high and so is the number of senior lawyers seeking an exit strategy. The merging of these two critical market factors will create unparalleled growth opportunities for law firm owners who understand the complex process of buying and selling law firms.
PILMMA (Personal Injury Lawyer Marketing and Management Association) ‘s CEO, Kenneth Hardison, understands the inherent risks and complexities surrounding the process of buying and selling law firms, having built, and sold two prior law firms, and years of counseling other lawyers on these issues. Hardison hopes that PILMMA’s Buying and Selling Law Firms Conference will provide law firm owners with the information they need to take advantage of today’s market and demographic trends.
Hardison stated: “ There has never been an event solely focused on the intricacies of buying or selling a contingency law firm.”
Law Firm Growth by Acquisition is one of the fastest ways law firm owners can grow their firms, but it isn’t a simple process. PILMMA’s upcoming Buying and Selling Law Firms Conference will provide savvy law firm owners with the information they need to leverage today’s market opportunities and give senior law firm owners a much-needed road map for crafting their best exit strategy.
Kenneth Hardison
PILMMA LLC
+1 843-361-1700
khardison@pilmma.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other