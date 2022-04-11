1985 Originals Launch Kickstarter Campaign for Their Must-Have Beauty Accessory, the Icon Photo Make-up Bag
1985 Originals are crowdfunding in order to have their make-up bags (which hold a physical 6x4" photo) professionally manufactured instead of handmade.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ICON Photo Make-Up Bag is clear, studded and holds a physical 6x4” photo at the front allowing the user to change the visuals of the bag at any time. Other benefits are that it can be wiped clean, you can easily see what is inside the bag and it is a good size for travel. Those who are into fashion and beauty are always looking for the latest, trendy product and this make-up bag has huge potential to go viral across social media. The Kickstarter campaign has already launched with 24 days to go.
The Kickstarter campaign, if successful, will help the brand achieve its primary goal but also assist with its secondary goal of raising awareness of the product and the brand itself. There are several pledge rewards available, from an acrylic pin with a pixelated lips design to a pink tote bag featuring a commissioned design from Melbourne based illustrator, Melina McGough, who has been featured in various publications.
1985 Originals is scheduled to relaunch mid-summer 2022 with new products across fashion and accessories plus beauty. They will also be selling with Wolf & Badger later on this year.
Rachelle Bruce
1985 Originals
+44 7500 167548
rachelle@1985originals.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other