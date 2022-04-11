KMX and MP+ Partner for South American Lithium Development
Partnership brings KMX's leading lithium concentration technology to South American market
We believe that KMX’s technology represents an inflection point in lithium processing and sustainability for new and established projects in South America.”TORONTO, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMX Technologies (“KMX”) and MP Minería Positiva SRL (“MP+”) today announced the execution of a partnership to bring KMX’s leading lithium concentration technology to the South American market. MP+ is a leading mining technology provider in South America that will incorporate KMX as its exclusive lithium concentration technology.
— José de Castro, CEO and Founder of MP+
The partnership provides MP+ the technology to concentrate lithium found in South American lithium-rich Salars to the optimal place for conversion to battery-grade lithium while preserving freshwater in the process.
KMX CEO Zachary Sadow said, “South America represents a significant opportunity for our unique technology as governments and companies are focused on maximizing lithium production while preserving freshwater resources.”
José de Castro, CEO and Founder of MP+, said, “Our company has deep experience in mining and lithium development, and we believe that KMX’s technology represents an inflection point in lithium processing and sustainability for new and established projects in South America”.
About MP Minería Positiva SRL (MP+):
MP+ is a mining solutions and technology provider focused on sustainable mining practices in South America. We provide a range of mining related services, spanning engineering, design, management, and critical aspects of sustainable mining. José de Castro, Founder and CEO, is a South American sustainable mining industry leader and author of the mining book Minería Positiva. Visit our website here.
About KMX Technologies:
KMX Technologies is solving the most critical environmental and energy challenges of the 21st century. Through its proprietary membrane distillation technology, the company is accelerating energy storage with its direct lithium recovery enhancement processes, sustainably sources critical minerals necessary for next generation supply chains and infrastructure, and is advancing wastewater treatment.
