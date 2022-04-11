LindFast Acquires Fasteners and Fittings
I am confident F&F will be a great addition to our team, and together we will continue to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”BLAINE, MN, US, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LindFast Solutions Group (LSG), a leading master distributor of specialty fasteners in North America, today announced the completion of its purchase of Toronto-based Fasteners and Fittings, Inc. (F&F). Under the leadership of president Ted Robinson and his team, F&F has garnered a well-respected reputation in the marketplace over its 45-year history. The combination of LSG and F&F will enhance and expand both companies’ already significant capabilities in Canada.
“F&F shares the same relentless focus on meeting customer needs as LSG,” said LindFast CEO Bill Niketas. “We are excited for the opportunity to combine forces and expand our collective capabilities to better serve our customers. I am confident F&F will be a great addition to our team, and together we will continue to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”
Similar to LindFast, Fasteners and Fittings has a market-leading position in imperial, metric, and stainless steel fasteners. The potent combination of F&F’s market position and LSG’s in Canada, along with LSG’s strong supply chain capabilities, will be a significant benefit for both companies’ customers, suppliers, employees, and others.
As with other recent acquisitions by LindFast, very little change is expected on the customer-facing parts of the business in the near term. LSG’s goal is to maintain the strong Fasteners and Fittings brand name in the market. Maintaining its current policies and infrastructure, F&F will continue normal operations out of its two state-of-the-art facilities in Toronto and Calgary for the foreseeable future. LSG also operates two facilities in the Toronto area, along with another in Montreal. Comprising a new total of five branches in the Canadian market, along with 13 more in the U.S., LSG’s large and strategically located footprint will allow the company to continue to improve its high fill rates and short lead times for its customers.
“My father James Robinson co-founded Fasteners & Fittings in 1976 and I joined the company in 1979,” noted Ted Robinson, F&F president. “I had the honor and privilege to work with him until his passing in 2002. I am proud of the company we built and grateful to the wonderful, loyal employees who helped make Fasteners & Fittings the success it is. I believe LSG is the correct company to ensure our continued growth and success and I am looking forward to working with them.”
