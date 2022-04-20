Submit Release
Hypnotizing Debut Art Exhibition by Artist Sean McClintock Coming to the Black Iris Gallery in May

Pairos Presents Sean McClintock, Everything Now Forever, at the Black Iris Gallery May 6th-29th 2022

Sean McClintock's new gallery show: Everything Now Forever.

Entitled "Everything Now Forever" the show includes over 20 new paintings and wood sculpture and will be on display May 6th to 29th in Richmond. Virginia.

I’m really into the graphic side of painting. Selecting specific objects that together spark and create a feeling or pose a question.”
— Sean McClintock
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pairos presents Everything Now Forever — an impressive collection of works by artist Sean McClintock from May 6th-27th at the Black Iris Gallery: 321 W. Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia, 23220.

With over 20 paintings, wood sculptures and other pieces, Everything Now Forever is an impressive debut solo exhibition by Sean McClintock. The loose narrative that permeates this body of work carries some universal motifs we are all familiar with, but they echo with his unique voice. According to the artist, the show explores the energy that flows underneath our shared experience. This energy invigorates the paintings with pattern, vibrating color and graphic symbolism.

When asked about his artwork, McClintock said “I’m really into the graphic side of painting. Less trying to render forms and capture light and more visual storytelling. Selecting specific objects that together spark and create a feeling or pose a question.”

Pairos, Bret Payne’s new gallery venture is working with Black Iris Gallery to bring a few shows to Richmond this year. A longtime contributor to the Richmond Art scene (former gallery owner of Transmission), Bret is excited to jump back in and present some new works by artists not-yet-seen in the city. He has this to say about the work, “Working with Sean was something I could not pass up. It brought me out of gallery retirement. The imagery inspires deeper inner dialogue and fascinates with its other-worldy palette. I’m honored to be a part of this unique opportunity for viewers.”

Mariah Hourihan
McClintock Art
