HULT Private Capital Champion Buying British In Brewin Dolphin Acquisition

This acquisition is further affirmation of the strength of our economy and underpins the value of the UK’s financial services.”JUMEIRAH LAKE TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brewin Dolphin’s history of wealth management has been a deeply embedded part of the UK’s financial services for over 200 years. The company, spearheaded by CEO Robin Beer currently has an impressive 34 offices across the UK and reported £49.8bn under management in 2021. It’s rich company history, impeccable reputation and loyal client base mean the news of its acquisition will come as little surprise to most.
— John Hudson, Senior Investment Advisor at HULT Private Capital
Royal Bank of Canada have agreed to purchase Brewin Dolphin for £1.6 Billion in a cash deal that sees another British institution move under the management of a North American corporation. RBC already have a wealth management arm caring for their UK and Channel Islands clients, albeit much smaller than Brewin Dolphin. However, with 1.3 trillion Canadian Dollars of assets under administration, the acquisition of Brewin Dolphin at an impressive 515p per share, will bring RBC’s combined assets under management in the UK and Ireland to £64bn, with Berenberg’s analysts equating the move to a market share of 7 percent.
Discussing the buyout with City of London based Investment Manager, John Hudson of HULT Private Capital, he is excited by the move, “Brewin Dolphin has been a staple of the wealth management arena in the UK and Ireland since the 1800s. This acquisition is further affirmation of the strength of our economy and underpins the value of the UK’s financial services. RBC are of course, North American but I am confident their international ethics are well aligned with that which Brewin have always been highly regarded for.”
Interest and investment in UK companies from North America has been coming in thick and fast of late, with deals such as bookmaker Entain and supermarket giant, Morrisons, having made the headlines over the past year. Companies like HULT Private Capital have long championed the potential of homegrown market players, and with this £1.6 billion deal over the line, it seems the desire to ‘buy British’ is as strong as ever.
