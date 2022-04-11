Armor Materials Market Report by Growth, Industry Share, Size, Worldwide Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027

The global armor materials market reached a value of US$ 11.2 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 16.5 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armor materials are the specialized protective fabrics that are used for absorbing shocks and minimizing the damage inflicted by external forces. They absorb the impact of bullets by dispersing the incoming energy across the surface. Armor materials are manufactured utilizing leather, ceramics, metals, para-aramid fiber, fiberglass materials, etc. They are also produced using aluminum oxide, boron carbide, titanium boride, silicon carbide, synthetic diamond composite, aluminum nitride, etc. Armor materials exhibit high structural strength, fracture and crack resistance, chemical inertness, etc. Consequently, they are widely used in bulletproof vests, helmets, armors, vehicles, etc.Report MetricHistorical: 2016-2021Base Year: 2021Forecast Year: 2022-2027The global armor materials market reached a value of US$ 11.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 16.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% during 2022-2027.Armor Materials Market Trends and Drivers:The expanding defense sector is primarily driving the armor materials market, since these products are used to protect soldiers on the battlefield during combat operations and reduce the intensity of bullets or weapons. Additionally, the widespread product utilization to protect military vehicles from missiles, bullets, ammunition, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/armor-materials-market/requestsample Besides this, the launch of lightweight armor materials that are highly flexible and sustainable and provide enhanced protection is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing product requirement in the marine industry to protect assets against shellfire, underwater torpedoes, ultraviolet (UV) rays, etc., is also augmenting the global market.Apart from this, the widespread adoption of ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene to produce flexible, durable, and lightweight bulletproof vests is anticipated to fuel the armor materials market in the coming years.Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. Global Armor Materials Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Avon Rubber p.l.c., CeramTec TopCo GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., Morgan Advanced Materials, PPG Industries Inc., Saab AB and Saint-Gobain S.A.The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, protection type and application.Breakup by Type:• Metals and Alloys• Ceramics• Composites• Para-Aramid Fibers• Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene• Fiberglass• OthersBreakup by Protection Type:• Airborne Ballistics• Blasts and ExplosionBreakup by Application:• Aerospace• Body Armor• Civil Armor• Marine Armor• Vehicle ArmorBreakup by Region:• North America: (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. 