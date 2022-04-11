e-Beach Wagon is Ready to Roll Out This Summer and Make a Day on the Beach a Day at the Beach
The self-propelled electric motorized e-Beach Wagon can transport more than 300 poundsPHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer around the corner, e-Beach Wagon is ready to handle the beach-going gear for beachgoers throughout the continental United States.
e-Beach Wagon is a self-propelled electric motorized cart that can transport more than 300 pounds of gear to the beach and back. The wagon is 2’x4’ and travels at a variable walking speed, up to 6 miles per hour. It is controlled by a throttle and steered by a hand grip. Users can charge cell phones, speakers, laptops, tablets, blenders, fans, or any other electric-powered device with the dual USB charger. The cart is powered by two 12-volt sealed lead acid batteries and is rechargeable after every use.
Mike Mogan was inspired to create his electric beach wagon after he, his wife Tara and their Yorkie experienced some difficulties carrying their gear and supplies across the dunes and through the thick sand. Throw in the birth of their son and daughter, and trips to the beach became more cumbersome as the weight and equipment increased. Their supposed fun, stress-free day became filled with angst as they tried to transport the necessary gear.
As Tara Mogan explained, “It's stressful enough with kids in tow, let alone hauling all the equipment for a day at the beach. Coolers and tent frames are heavy! People want an easy and effortless way to transport their gear to the shore. e-Beach Wagon is that solution. Simply load your beach necessities and press the throttle to go. No more sweating, cursing or extra workout needed to get the wagon to the beach.”
The 150-pound e-Beach Wagon comes with eight built-in pole holders to house flags, umbrellas, and fishing rods. It’s also equipped with tall removable railings and a removable plastic wagon bed for easy cleaning. The electric and mechanical components are protected in a separate compartment. Extra-long items such as surfboards and tent frames can fit on top of the depressed railings. There’s also a forward and reverse switch, as well as a neutral switch for pulling behind a bike or golf cart. The balloon wheels make it the best option for cruising through sand and challenging terrains.
“Taking multiple trips across uneven terrain, dunes, and sand to manually carry supplies is a sweaty and exhausting trip that no one wants to do on a fun-filled day outside. e-Beach Wagon is our solution to ensure all families, beachgoers and fishing and outdoor enthusiasts have the transport experience they expect and deserve. The cart is built to do all your heavy lifting and pulling. Hold onto the hand grip, hit the throttle and it will follow you,” Mike Mogan said.
To see e-Beach Wagon in action, visit their YouTube channel at
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtxUidyGf94ATUNK3wYLy_w
For more information about e-Beach Wagon and or to purchase one, visit ebeachwagon.com.
Preorders are being accepted through the end of April. With a $1,000 deposit, purchasers get $200 off plus free shipping, and a one-year warranty.
