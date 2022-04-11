Kuwait Cricket Association Is Digitalizing Their Cricket Experience By Partnering With CricksLab
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuwait Cricket’s new app, powered by market leading cricket tech company CricksLab, exited the beta phase today and is now officially live on the iOS and Google Play Store for every domestic cricketer in Kuwait to run live cricket matches from their phone. The app has been used by Kuwait Cricket over the last six months to manage every aspect of their association while providing players with deep insights of their stats, match stats and tournaments and fans with TV quality broadcasting using the app’s live stream broadcasting
“It is a great honor for us [Kuwait Cricket Association] to join Crickslab on their journey towards cricket digitalization,” Says Kuwait Cricket Association President, H.E. Haider Farman, “The platform truly brings value to all cricketers. We hope that other associate nations will join us soon once they see the impact of this platform in developing cricket.”
We [Kuwait Cricket Association] have always had a vision of digitalizing cricket in order to engage our audiences,” States Director General of Kuwait Cricket Sajid Ashraf, “We were early adopters of live scoring on our website almost five years ago. We wanted to ensure that the player insights, the stats across fielding, batting, bowling are so well managed and are so much in depth that it can help empower our coaches when it comes to selections with all the data at their fingertips. We found it with CricksLab. And that is where the birth of a KCC mobile application on iOS and Android came to life.
Continues Director General of Kuwait Cricket Sajid Ashraf. “Three months ago, we went live with the app and received over 50,000 views – something that has never happened before. These are serious numbers for our sponsors and partners as well and we want Kuwait Cricket to be a top choice for sponsors that want to reach out to the masses.”
After Kuwait Cricket won the award for digitalization and fan engagement by the ICC, it has grown and has gone to the next level and we are very happy to see that.” Says International Cricket Council Asia Development Officer Iqbal Sikander, “you can only see good things happening for the players, for the high-performance program, women's cricket and junior cricket for the coaches and of course, for the fans. With this technology at their fingertips we are entering a golden age of cricket and the future looks very bright for smaller or developing cricket nations like Kuwait”
“I would like to congratulate the Kuwait Cricket Association for bringing this revolutionary technology to the cricket eco-system in Kuwait,” States former Pakistan test Captain & Crickslab Director Wasim Akram, “It was the need of the hour – with this technology they [Kuwait Cricket Association] can keep track of young and upcoming players performances, understand a player’s struggles and strong points and improve cricket from the ground up.”
“The Kuwait Cricket Association plays a massive role in the cricket eco-system within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region,” says Nadeem Akhtar CEO at CricksLab. “Our mission was to empower Kuwait Cricket with technology that helps them [Kuwait Cricket] foster player development, recognition and increased viewership at the domestic level and makes a better cricket experience more accessible at every level of the game across Kuwait.”
“Moving forward, we are looking forward to working with Kuwait Cricket on a range of new technologies to improve player, viewer and sponsor experiences,” states Crickslab CTO Muhammad Usman Arshaad, “tools such as Video Analytics, integration with health & fitness monitoring devices for player health and stats tracking, player development tools, ball by ball Video tagging to players to help talent hunters and more.”
About CricksLab: CricksLab is a cricket management and live scoring app for cricket clubs to manage the entire cricket eco-system to run international quality match experiences for players and fans from the palm of their hand.
About Kuwait Cricket: Kuwait Cricket (KC) is the official governing body for the game of cricket in Kuwait affiliated to the Public Authority of Sport (PAS) & Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC). KC is an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and a full member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Digitalization of Associate Cricket - Kuwait Cricket leads the Way, Powered by Crickslab