Creatio Strengthens its Presence in Southeast Asia with PT. Hexaon Business Mitrasindo
A leading system integrator in Indonesia is joining Creatio’s channel community to further expand its reach in the Indonesian market.BOSTON, MA, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with PT. Hexaon Business Mitrasindo – a leading system integrator in the Indonesian market. Hexaon’s local market expertise paired with Creatio’s cutting-edge no-code platform will empower businesses in the region to enjoy the freedom to own their automation.
PT Hexaon Business Mitrasindo was founded in 2008 and has been specializing in and serving the banking and financial sector for over 14 years. The company reached out to Creatio as it was evident that the companies operating in the Southeast Asian region would immensely benefit from the top-notch no-code solution. Hexaon believes Creatio’s no-code tools are the fastest way for any organization to increase their bottom line by maximizing workflow automation.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“We expect organizations in our region to immensely benefit from Creatio’s no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM. We look forward to helping businesses improve their business strategies and operations with Creatio.” Sandy – Head of Marketing & Sales.
“Thanks to our new partnership with PT Hexaon Business Mitrasindo, we are strengthening our foothold in the Southeast Asian market. This new collaboration will bring innovation through no-code tools for workflow automation and CRM to all organizations in the region. We will look forward to making a bigger impact with Hexaon by our side,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior VP, Creatio.
About PT. Hexaon Business Mitrasindo
Hexaon founded in 2008 as a System Integrator focusing on Banking Sector and the other Financial Services. Hexaon operates in Indonesia with Headquarters at Jakarta and RND Center at Tangerang. Government banks such as Bank Mandiri already our existing client from 2009 and we still giving them our Profesional Services until 2022.
For more details to know more about Hexaon and how Creatio - Hexaon working as a team, get in touch with sales@hbm.co.id
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
