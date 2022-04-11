Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pharmaceutical excipients market size is expected to grow from $8.13 billion in 2021 to $8.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pharmaceutical excipient market is expected to reach $10.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The global surge in the sale of generic drugs contributed to the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market consists of sales of pharmaceutical excipients and related services. The excipient is a substance, not an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) that has been evaluated for safety, and intentionally added in a drug delivery system. Excipient's major roles are to protect, support, enhance stability, bioavailability, patient acceptability, and assist in the effectiveness. The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing the pharmaceutical excipients by the sales of these excipients.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Trends

The increase in research and development in the pharmaceutical formulation to enhance the production process and product quality by using multi-functional excipients is a trend shaping the market. Excipients play a significant role in helping pharmaceutical manufacturers better support patients by increasing compliance and treatment effectiveness.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segments

The global pharmaceutical excipient market is segmented:

By Functionality: Fillers and Diluents, Suspending and Viscosity Agents, Coating Agents, Binders, Flavoring Agents and Sweeteners, Disintegrants, Colorants, Lubricants and Glidants, Others

By Formulation Type: Oral Formulation, Topical Formulation, Parental Formulation

By Product: Inorganic Chemicals, Organic Chemicals

By Geography: The global pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharmaceutical excipients market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global pharmaceutical excipients market, pharmaceutical excipients global market share, pharmaceutical excipients global market segments and geographies, pharmaceutical excipients market players, pharmaceutical excipients global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pharmaceutical excipients market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik, Croda International Plc, Ashland, BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Roquette Frères.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

