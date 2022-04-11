Strategies For Global Credit Card Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Credit Card Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Credit Card Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the credit card market size is expected to grow from $99.08 billion in 2021 to $101.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The global credit cards market size is expected to grow to $106.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.1%. The rising demand for credit cards is expected to fuel the growth of the credit card market in the forecast period.

The credit card market consists of sales of credit card services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in storing, processing, and transmitting payment card data. Credit cards are payment cards issued by banks and financial institutions that can be used to borrow funds. Credit cards are mostly used for short-term financing of consumer goods and services. The credit limit is preset depending on the borrower’s credit rating and credit cardholders are charged interest each month by the credit card provider. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Credit Card Market Trends

The growing technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the credit card market. Major corporations are concentrating on offering digital prepaid card services in emerging economies to attract a large consumer base for a prepaid credit card.

Global Credit Card Market Segments

The global credit cards market is segmented:

By Type: Reward Card, Credit Builder Card, Travel Credit Card, Balance Transfer Card, Others

By Card Type: Base, Signature, Platinum

By Service Provider: Visa, Mastercard, RuPay, Others

By Geography: The global credit card market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Credit Card Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides credit card market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global credit card market, credit card market share, credit card market segments and geographies, trends, credit card market players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The credit card market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Credit Card Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Citibank, American Express Company, Mastercard Incorporated, Visa Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mango Financial Inc., BBVA Compass Bancshares Inc, Total System Services Inc, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., and Capital One Financial Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

