Leni-Kiko to assist farmers, fishers fully and with urgency: Pangilinan

ALAMINOS CITY - The Team Robredo-Pangilinan (Tropa) will prioritize the immediate delivery of assistance to farmers and fisherfolk the moment they win the May 9 election, vice-presidential candidate Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said Friday.

Pangilinan made this assurance during a townhall dialogue with nearly 300 farmers at Barangay Tanaytay in the province of Pangasinan as part of his continuing effort to champion the cause of farmers and fisherfolk across the country.

"Pag tayo ay papalarin sa July 1 sa pamamagitan ng inyong tulong, aasikasuhin natin itong mga direktang suporta sa mga magsasaka. Pati yung pautang, pag-oorganisa sa mga farmers para maging asosasyon, insurance benefit, pati yung assistance sa mga namatayan ng baboy gaya ng African swine fever," he said.

During the open forum, one of the farmer-participants asked the veteran legislator how the Robredo-Pangilinan team would help lower the cost of fertilizers and other farm implements.

First, Pangilinan pointed out, government should immediately provide cash assistance or subsidies to farmers and fisherfolk.

Second, he stressed, distribution of assistance and subsidy should be done with greater transparency and honesty to ensure that legitimate farmers and fisherfolk benefit from it.

"Meron tayong impormasyon na ang mga nakakatanggap ng subsidiya ay di naman talaga lehitimong magsasaka," he said.

Pangilinan assured the farmers group that through his and Vice-President Robredo's proven track record, farmers and fisherfolk can expect better opportunities under the umbrella of good governance.

"Nung tayo ay naging food security secretary, yung mga nagsasamantalang trader ay hinabol po natin. Naging chairman ako ng NFA Council, maraming kalokohan na dapat itigil ang natigil. At dapat ay nababantayan ang paggamit ng pondo," he said.

It was also during his time as food security secretary under the Aquino administration that Pangilinan was able to stop collusion between unscrupulous traders and some government functionaries from getting "kickbacks" in the importation of rice from Thailand and Vietnam.

"Kinausap natin ang Vietnam at Thailand at sinabi ko sa kanila na di kami bibili sa mataas na presyo ng bigas. First time sa history ng NFA na di binili yung mataas na presyo ng Vietnam at Thailand. Ako lang ang secretary sa history ng NFA na apat na beses nireject ang kanilang mataas na presyo," the senator said.

These actions, he said, enabled the government to save P7 billion from rice importation in the span of only one and a half years.

"Dapat talaga ay mabilis kumilos at hindi puedeng parang walang emergency at bahala kayo sa buhay ninyong mga magsasaka kung makatanggap o hindi. Babaguhin natin yan sa pamamagitan ng suporta ninyo," Pangilinan told the farmers.