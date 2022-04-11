PHILIPPINES, April 11 - Press Release April 11, 2022 Villanueva to MMDA: Consider econ impact of modified coding scheme The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) should ensure that the proposed modified Unified Vehicle Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or number coding scheme could address the economic cost of congested Metro Manila traffic under Alert Level 1. This was the call from Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva after the MMDA posted their proposals to modify the traffic coding scheme for Metro Manila from its official Facebook page on April 9. The agency's social media post also asked the public to weigh in on the proposal. "People want to go back to work as we are reopening the economy. The MMDA should make it clear with the Metro Manila Council that the modified coding scheme won't be at the detriment of commuting workers and economic rejuvenation," Villanueva said. While the MMDA said it has consulted with government and transport groups on the proposed modified plan to solve traffic in Metro Manila, the senator said that the agency should make sure the proposals heed the recommendations of the economic managers on what would be the proposals' effects for businesses and workers. "Traffic congestion does have adverse effects on the economy and the lives of everyone on the road. The MMDA should study if the 20%, 40%, or 50% volume reduction of vehicles on Metro Manila has a net positive impact for the economy," Villanueva said. The senator added that the proposed modified scheme should go hand in hand with an improved public transportation system. "Better public transportation services and alternatives should be offered if we are to reduce traffic congestion. Para saan pa ang masulusyonan natin ang traffic pero wala namang masakyan ang mga tao?" Villanueva asked. The senator also reminded business and government to fully implement the Telecommuting or Work From Home Law, especially in areas where there is severe traffic congestion. "Until we can find a clear solution to our traffic and transport problem, alternative working arrangements remain viable options for workers and businesses," he said. Republic Act No. 11165, also known as the Telecommuting Act or the Work From Home Law which Villanueva authored and sponsored, empowers employers to offer alternative work arrangement options to their employees. The law allows both employers and employees to mutually agree on terms and conditions for the alternative working arrangement, which shall not be less than the minimum labor standards set by law. "A lot of time is being wasted because of traffic. Instead of our workers being productive, they are stuck for two to three hours or more every day on the road just to get to work and back home. We need a traffic and transportation scheme that puts life back in livelihood," he said. In 2018, the Japan International Cooperation Agency reported that the economic cost of transportation in Metro Manila is at P3.5 billion pesos a day, which is estimated to increase to Php 5.4 billion a day by 2035. The economic cost of transportation refers to vehicle operating cost (e.g. wasted fuel) and time cost spent by drivers and passengers along the road network in Metro Manila. # ______________________________________________________ Villanueva: modified coding scheme ng MMDA, dapat makatulong sa ekonomiya Dapat siguruhin ng Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) na malulutasan ng panukala nitong modified Unified Vehicle Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) o number coding scheme ang economic costs ng trapiko sa Metro Manila sa ilalim ng Alert Level 1. Ito ang pahayag ni Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva matapos ilabas ng MMDA sa kanyang opisyal na Facebook page noong Abril 9 ang mga panukala nitong planong baguhin ang number coding scheme. Nakiusap rin ang ahensya sa publiko na makibahagi ng opinyon at saloobin sa pagdedesiyon sa mga naturang panukala. "Gusto na muling makapagtrabaho ng ating mga manggagawa ngayong nagbubukas na muli ang ekonomiya. Linawin dapat ng MMDA sa Metro Manila Council na hindi maaargabyado ng modified coding scheme ang mga commuter at ang pagsulong ng ekonomiya," sabi ni Villanueva. Habang kumunsulta umano ang MMDA sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno at transport groups para sa panukalang modified coding scheme, sinabi ng senador na dapat siguraduhin ng MMDA na dinggin nito ang mga rekomendasyon ng mga economic manager tungkol sa epekto ng plano sa negosyo at manggagawa. "Tunay nga pong masama ang epekto ng traffic sa ekonomiya at sa buhay mismo ng mga tao sa daan. Dapat pong pag-aralan ng MMDA kung ano ang net positive na epekto sa ekonomiya kung mabawasan ng 20%, 40%, o 50% ang trapik sa Metro Manila," sabi ni Villanueva. Sinabi rin ng senador na kaakibat ng panukalang modified coding scheme ang pagpapabuti ng sistema ng pampublikong transportasyon. "Maghain po sana tayo dapat ng mas magandang at mga alternatibong public transportation kung babawasan natin ang trapik. Para saan pa ang masulusyonan natin ang traffic pero wala namang masakyan ang mga tao?" tanong ni Villanueva. Ipinaalala ng senador sa mga negosyo at pamahalaan ang full implementation ng Telecommuting or Work From Home Law, lalo na sa mga lugar kung saan malala ang trapik. "Hangga't walang malinaw na solusyon ang problema natin sa trapiko at transportasyon, alternative working arrangements po dapat ang pairalin para sa mga manggagawa at negosyo," sabi niya. Pinahihintulutan ng Republic Act No. 11165 o Telecommuting Act ang boluntaryong alternative work arrangements gaya ng work from home para sa mga empleyado at employer. Si Villanueva ang principal author at sponsor ng nasabing batas. "Maraming oras ang nasasayang dahil sa trapik. Kaysa maging productive ang mga manggagawa, dalawa hanggang tatlong oras o higit pa ang nagugugol nila sa daan kada araw para lang makapunta sa trabaho at makauwi. Kailangan natin ng traffic and transportation scheme na magbibigay-buhay muli sa ating kabuhayan," sabi ng senador. Noong 2018, iniulat ng Japan International Cooperation Agency na may economic cost na P3.5 bilyon kada araw ang transportasyon sa Metro Manila, at tinatayang umakyat ito sa Php 5.4 bilyon kada araw pagdating ng taong 2035. Ang economic cost of transportation ay katumbas ng vehicle operating cost at oras na ginugol ng mga drayber at pasahero sa mga kalsada ng Metro Manila. #