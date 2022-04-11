Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2021 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size – USD 25.90 Billion in 2019, Market Trends – Rise in use of cloud techniques for cost reduction

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to reach USD 90.46 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to expand significantly in the near future, due to the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare services.

Rising demand for cloud technology in healthcare facilities and growing use of cloud techniques for cost cuts in the healthcare industry are expected to boost the global healthcare cloud computing market during the forecast period. Doctors and medical organizations achieve cost reductions to a significant extent by using cloud techniques. Although healthcare organizations and physicians do not need to spend large sums on technology, equipment, and repairs, cloud computing providers can deal with such issues.

Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, Cisco Systems Inc. declared to acquire Banzai Cloud Ltd. The acquisition would help Cisco build a cloud-native networking solution with the support from Banzai in terms of teams and assets.

The private cloud segment is projected to lead the global healthcare cloud computing market, with a market share of 18.0% during the forecast period. In private clouds, the capacity to track and preserve sensitive patient data persists within the organization. This would drive the segment in the near future.

The Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) segment is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) services in cloud are easily featured as well as interpreted by users through a web browser.

The pay-as-you-go model segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The most significant benefit of this model is that facilities or equipment are accessible and the expense is calculated within the reservation phase.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare cloud computing market during the forecast period. The continuing developments in technologies in cloud computing applications for healthcare also bolstered the growth of healthcare providers.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys Limited, Omnicell, Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Sectra AB, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare cloud computing market based on cloud type, service, application, price model, end-user, and region.

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Platform-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Software-as-a-Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Non-clinical Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems

Price Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pay-as-you-go

Spot Pricing

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 – 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Healthcare Cloud Computing market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Healthcare Cloud Computing industry.

