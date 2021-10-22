Top 10 Players in Global Health Insurance Industry – IMARC Group
Top 10 Health Insurance Companies | Best Health Insurance CompaniesSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global health insurance market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period (2021-2026). With the escalating costs of healthcare services and the rising prevalence of diabetes, cancer and kidney failure, there is an increase in the demand for health insurance across the globe. This, in confluence with the growing integration of health insurance with Big Data analytics, is offering lucrative opportunities to major companies operating in the industry. It is assisting them in diversifying their models and strategies to recognize and cater to the ever-evolving consumer demand. Apart from this, numerous health insurance companies are offering coverage for domiciliary treatment, wherein medical supervision is offered at home for specific diseases.
Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/health-insurance-market/requestsample
The increasing costs of healthcare services, in confluence with the growing prevalence of diabetes, cancer, stroke and kidney failure, represent one of the key factors escalating the demand for health insurance worldwide. Moreover, governing agencies of several countries are making it necessary for employers to provide health insurance to their employees. These agencies are also enforcing laws that mandate international health insurance for tourists.
Top 10 Players in the Global Health Insurance Industry
CVS Health Corporation
AIA Group Limited
Allianz Group
Aviva Plc
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Cigna Corporation
Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.
Prudential PLC
UnitedHealth Group
Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.
Suggested reading: How Are Health Insurance Providers Operating Post COVID-19 Outbreak?
Note- We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here